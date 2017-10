MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Wednesday all participants in a shareholder pact had renewed their commitment until April 2014.

The pact includes banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as insurers Generali, Allianz and Fondiaria-SAI. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)