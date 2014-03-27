FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli plans price increases in Latam to counter currency woes
March 27, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pirelli plans price increases in Latam to counter currency woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Pirelli expects to increase prices by double digits in Venezuela and Argentina and by single digits in Brazil to counter negative currency effects, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“In Argentina and Venezuela the price increases are in two digits and in Brazil it’s one digit. That’s the move we are making in the market,” Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told analysts during a conference call. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

