FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Pirelli FY profit meets expectations on strong premium tyre sales
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 12, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Pirelli FY profit meets expectations on strong premium tyre sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in fourth par)

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, on Thursday reported full-year operating profit in line with expectations, as strong growth in its premium tyre division offset weakness in Latin America.

Pirelli, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 6.8 percent to 838 million euros ($956 million), helped by its focus on more expensive products, a better price mix and efficiency measures.

Analysts were expecting a 837 million euro operating profit, according to a consensus provided by the company.

Revenues stood at 6.02 billion euros, down from 6.06 billion the previous year and compared with an analyst consensus of 6.05 billion euros.

Pirelli expects to grow revenues by up to 6.5 percent to around 6.4 billion euros this year and forecasts an EBIT, after restructuring costs, of around 930 million euros.

$1 = 0.8763 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.