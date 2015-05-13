FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli Q1 profit rises on higher premium tyre sales
May 13, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Pirelli Q1 profit rises on higher premium tyre sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, on Wednesday reported a 4.5 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, in line with expectations, boosted by higher sales of premium tyres, a better price mix and cost cuts.

Pirelli, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 210.1 million euros ($239 million), in line with an analyst consensus forecast provided by the company.

Revenues rose 6.5 percent to 1.57 billion euros, slightly above expectations of 1.55 billion euros.

The company, which is being bought by China National Chemical Corp, confirmed its EBIT and overall revenue target for the full year. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

