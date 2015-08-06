FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli H1 profits rise 5 pct on premium tyre sales
August 6, 2015

Pirelli H1 profits rise 5 pct on premium tyre sales

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker, on Thursday reported a 4.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit, marginally above expectations, boosted by higher sales of premium tyres.

The group, which is being bought by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), confirmed its 2015 target for operating profit after restructuring expenses. The company said it expects full-year revenues of more than 6.35 billion euros ($6.93 billion), tweaking a previous forecast for sales of around 6.4 billion.

Pirelli, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first six months of the year rose to 446.6 million euros, compared with a forecast of 443 million euros in an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 3.18 billion euros, roughly in line with expectations of 3.17 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Philip Pullella)

