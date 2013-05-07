UPDATE 1-Pirelli affirms 2013 outlook after lower Q1 profit

(Adds that CEO sees recovery in Europe this year, adds that EBIT margin fell)

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, stuck with its full-year earnings target as it expected growth in the higher-margin premium segment to underpin profitability, despite a drop in European sales.

Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said he expected revenue in Europe, where Pirelli made a third of its sales in the first quarter, to fall for the full year. It expected sales to keep rising in Latin America, Russia and China.

Pirelli’s 2010 decision to start focusing on more expensive tyres, along with a rigorous pricing policy, has helped it protect margins as Europe endures a sixth consecutive year of falling car sales.

The company confirmed its target for consolidated earnings before interest and taxes for the year in a range of between 810 million and 850 million euros.

“In the coming months we will see a rebound; that’s why we aren’t worried about volumes in Europe,” Tronchetti Provera told analysts on a conference call.

The Italian company, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars, and Formula 1 racers, confirmed sales would grow in 2013 by 3 to 4 percent to 6.3 billion to 6.4 billion euros as tyre sales for growing premium brands such as Mercedes, Audi and BMW grow by 13 to 14 percent.

Its net profit fell to 72.1 million euros ($94 million) from 123.6 million euros during the first quarter of last year.

A consensus of 14 analyst forecasts posted on the company’s website had called for an attributable net profit of 74.2 million euros.

The company cut its guidance for European revenue to a “mid-single-digit decline” from stable and said its gross profit margin on sales in Europe would fall to the high-single digit level from its previous double-digit forecast.

Tronchetti Provera said the shrinking volumes in the European tyre market “do not give us the reason to introduce slowdown (measures) or take other actions” to cut costs.

In the quarter, revenues fell to 1.53 billion euros from the 1.56 billion posted last year, while net debt rose to 1.68 billion euros from 1.2 billion at the end of December.

Pirelli’s earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT, fell to 179.8 million euros, and its EBIT margin on sales fell to 11.7 percent from 13.7 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting By Jennifer Clark; editing by Jane Baird)