FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Pirelli inks retail, production deals with Russia's Rosneft
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Pirelli inks retail, production deals with Russia's Rosneft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli has agreed with Rosneft to open more than 200 retail outlets at the Russian oil group’s filling stations and cooperate in synthetic rubber production, Pirelli said in a statement on Saturday.

Pirelli struck a deal with Rosneft in March that made the oil major the group’s largest shareholder, gaining in exchange the chance to exploit the Russian company’s big gas station network to sell tyres.

Earlier this month, Pirelli said its deal with Rosneft would not be impacted by Western sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Ukraine.

Rosneft’s head, Igor Sechin, is one of the individuals subject to sanctions by the United States and the European Union.

Under the terms of the latest agreement between the two companies, at least 60 retail outlets selling Pirelli-branded products will open in 2014 and 2015, and the remainder by 2019.

The synthetic rubber will be produced in Nakhodka, a coastal town near Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

Pirelli said it was interested in a long-term supply agreement for the rubber produced in Nakhodka. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.