Pirelli, Rosneft pick Synthos as partner for rubber project
April 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Pirelli, Rosneft pick Synthos as partner for rubber project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli and Rosneft have picked Poland-based chemical raw materials producer Synthos as their potential technological partner for the development of synthetic rubber in Nakhodka, Russia.

The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct feasibility studies to develop research, production and supply activities relating to synthetic rubber in Nakhodka, Pirelli said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

