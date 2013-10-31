FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli says dissolves shareholder pact that locks up capital
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Pirelli says dissolves shareholder pact that locks up capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Thursday it dissolved a shareholder pact protecting it from takeovers ahead of its expiration in 2015.

Pirelli is the second Italian company after publisher RCS Mediagroup to abolish a shareholder agreement this month, in a move that analysts have said could help boost the value of its shares.

Shareholder agreements have been widely used in Italy for decades, allowing small groups of people to wield control over some of the country’s most influential firms.

But they are now falling from grace as companies struggle to improve their share prices in Italy’s worst recession in 60 years. ž (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.