Pirelli shares rise on 2013 guidance
May 8, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Pirelli shares rise on 2013 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Pirelli rose more than 5 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker confirmed its full-year earnings targets despite lower profits in the first quarter.

“Considering the weak first quarter, we value positively the indications about the current quarter and the confirmation of the guidance,” broker ICBPI Equity Research said in a note.

Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera on Tuesday said he expected revenues in Europe to fall for the full year but to keep rising in Latin America, Russia and China. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
