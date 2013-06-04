Pirelli up 1.7 pct as resumes trade amid reports of Malacalza exit

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli shares opened 1.7 percent higher in Milan On tuesday, after having been suspended Monday pending a statement that the company eventually did not make.

It was not clear whether the statement would come on Tuesday. Pirelli had no immediate comment.

At 0708 GMT, shares were trading up 1.6 percent at 9.08 euros.

Italian papers reported on Tuesday that Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera was negotiating the exit of a disgruntled investor, the Malcalanza family, from Camfin , a holding through which Tronchetti controls Pirelli. Camfin shares were up 2.3 percent.