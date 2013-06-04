FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli up 1.7 pct as resumes trade amid reports of Malacalza exit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 4, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Pirelli up 1.7 pct as resumes trade amid reports of Malacalza exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli shares opened 1.7 percent higher in Milan On tuesday, after having been suspended Monday pending a statement that the company eventually did not make.

It was not clear whether the statement would come on Tuesday. Pirelli had no immediate comment.

At 0708 GMT, shares were trading up 1.6 percent at 9.08 euros.

Italian papers reported on Tuesday that Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera was negotiating the exit of a disgruntled investor, the Malcalanza family, from Camfin , a holding through which Tronchetti controls Pirelli. Camfin shares were up 2.3 percent.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.