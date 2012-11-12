Pirelli head sent to trial over spying probe-source

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, will go to trial over a long-running probe into alleged use of Telecom Italia data to snoop on Italy’s elite, a judicial source said on Monday.

Milan prosecutors have probed Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy’s leading businessmen, for allegedly receiving stolen phone data, the source said.

Tronchetti Provera, who headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, was not immediately available for comment.

In the past he has repeatedly said that Telecom Italia had reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its reputation damaged as a result. (Reporting by Manuela D‘Alessandro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)