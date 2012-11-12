FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pirelli head sent to trial over spying probe
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 12, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pirelli head sent to trial over spying probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from lawyer)

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, will go to trial over a long-running probe into alleged use of Telecom Italia data to snoop on Italy’s elite.

Milan prosecutors have probed Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy’s leading businessmen, for allegedly receiving stolen phone data in 2004, judicial sources said on Monday.

The first hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, the sources said.

A lawyer for Tronchetti, who was head of the telecoms group at the time of the alleged crime, said he was confident the trial would show his client had not committed any wrongdoing.

In a note, the lawyer said he acknowledged the decision of the prosecutor Alfredo Robledo to ask for a trial.

Tronchetti headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.

In the past he has repeatedly said Telecom Italia had reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its reputation damaged as a result. (Reporting by Manuela D‘Alessandro, editing by Stephen Jewkes and David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.