FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pironet NDH says 9-month sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 17, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pironet NDH says 9-month sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pironet NDH AG :

* Says 9-month group sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 million euros (previous year 33.3 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBIT jumped by more than 47 pct to 3.1 million euros (previous year 2.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month pretax profit from continuing operations up to 3.4 million euros (year ago: 2.3 million euros)

* Expects FY operating profit (consolidated EBIT) above the previously forecast for 2014 3.2 million euros

* Confirms its forecast of double-digit sales growth for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.