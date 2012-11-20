FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Pitney Bowes sells $100 mln in notes
November 20, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Pitney Bowes sells $100 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc on Monday sold
$100 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PITNEY BOWES

AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/27/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/27/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/27/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A


