S&P raises Pittsburgh's GO debt rating to 'A'
June 27, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Pittsburgh's GO debt rating to 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s general obligation debt rating by three notches to A from BBB.

The rating upgrade reflects the city’s improved financial management, and a favorable budget performance, S&P said. The outlook is stable.

Pittsburgh rating upgrade is also due to the “deep and diverse economic base that fared relatively well through the economic downturn and has favorable long-term prospects,” the ratings agency added.

