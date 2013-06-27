S&P raises Pittsburgh's GO debt rating to 'A'

June 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s general obligation debt rating by three notches to A from BBB.

The rating upgrade reflects the city’s improved financial management, and a favorable budget performance, S&P said. The outlook is stable.

Pittsburgh rating upgrade is also due to the “deep and diverse economic base that fared relatively well through the economic downturn and has favorable long-term prospects,” the ratings agency added.