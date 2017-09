PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Czech beer group Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has taken full control of its Rychtar brewery after exercising an option to buy the 30 percent share it did not own, the company said on Wednesday.

The country’s fifth largest brewer by sales operates seven breweries in the Czech Republic. It had bought into Rychtar with a 50 percent stake in 2008. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)