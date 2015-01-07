FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pixium Vision to receive up to 6.9 million euros in new financing
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 7, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pixium Vision to receive up to 6.9 million euros in new financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* Says it is to receive up to 6.9 million euros ($8.20 million) in new financing from the SIGHT AGAIN public-private project against blindness

* The financing is spread over five years and is broken down to a grant of 1.7 million euros (composed of an upfront payment of approximately 1.3 million euros and two contingent payments adding up to around 0.4 million euros) and refundable advances adding up to 5.2 million euros in several installments, subject to reaching predefined milestones

* Funds received are intended to finance development of Prima, the second bionic vision system developed by Vision Pixium

* Clinical trials should start at end of 2016 in Europe

* Except failure of the program, the refund will be made in five annual installments starting in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.