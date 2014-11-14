BRIEF-Pixium Vision 9-month other operating income rises by 66% to 1.56 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* Reports 9-month other operating income of 1.56 million euros, up 66 pct year-on-year

* Use of cash flow from operating activities Sept. 30 is 7.54 million euros versus 3.75 million euros in cash from operating activities used last year

* Cash position at Sept. 30 is 42.8 million euros versus 1.61 million euros last year

* Sales of company first vision restoration system IRIS are expected before end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)