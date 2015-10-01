Taubman's investment banking firm PJT sputters on first trading day

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Paul Taubman’s boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc’s shares closed down 12 percent on their debut in New York on Thursday, amid concerns over a potential slowdown in mergers and acquisitions activity and competitive pressure from rivals.

Taubman, a Morgan Stanley veteran who founded PJT two years ago, agreed last year to merge it with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP’s advisory businesses and then lead its spinout.

PJT’s listing comes as choppy equity and debt markets threaten to cool off the year’s roaring M&A market, which saw dealmaking volumes exceed $1 trillion in the third quarter, the third highest on record.

PJT will be pitted against other advisory boutiques, including publicly listed peers Moelis & Co., Evercore Partners and Greenhill & Co.

In August, Houlihan Lokey also joined the group, completing an IPO that priced slightly below expectations. Year to date, Moelis and Greenhill are both down more than 25 percent. Despite choppy trading, Evercore is largely flat.

Autonomous Research analyst Vincent Hung noted in a Sept. 17 report that PJT’s listing comes as U.S. M&A dollar volumes are near the level last hit at their 2007 peak.

“Additionally, the M&A boutique space is becoming more competitive with more firms starting up, while the incumbents are gaining more share.”

Boutique investment banks have been gaining ground over larger rivals, in part due to a heightened ability to snag advisory roles in multi-billion dollar megadeals.

PJT, which had revenues of around $400 million in 2014, has been a major beneficiary of this trend, advising for example Verizon Communications Inc in its $130 billion deal with Vodafone Group in 2014.

The newly listed company started trading at around $24 per share but plunged to nearly $20 per share by late morning before settling around $21 per share in the afternoon, giving it a market capitalization of about $621 million.

Blackstone shareholders received one share of PJT for every 40 shares of Blackstone common units they owned. Employees of PJT also received a portion of the equity.

One concern facing investors is uncertainty surrounding PJT’s nascent advisory business, according to Hung, who wrote that “the investment case will depend on whether they can build an M&A franchise, and if so, what type of franchise.”

PJT Partners was merged with Blackstone’s advisory arm, which includes its financial, strategic and restructuring advisory businesses, as well as alternative asset fundraiser Park Hill Group.

The spinoff was motivated in part by Blackstone’s desire to eliminate potential conflicts between its advisory and private equity businesses. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)