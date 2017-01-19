FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Motherson Sumi to buy Finland's PKC Group for $609 mln
January 19, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

India's Motherson Sumi to buy Finland's PKC Group for $609 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has agreed to buy Finnish truck wire maker PKC Group for 571 million euros ($609 million), PKC said on Thursday.

Motherson has offered 23.55 euros per PKC share, representing a 51 percent premium to PKC's closing price on Thursday.

"Combining the two companies will create a leading supplier of wiring systems and components for the worldwide transportation industry," PKC said in a statement.

The Finnish company said its board backs the offer.

$1 = 0.9377 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Leslie Adler

