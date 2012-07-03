FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKN to pick contractor in Q3 to build power plant
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 3, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

PKN to pick contractor in Q3 to build power plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen said it would pick a general contractor by the end of the third quarter for construction of an up to 500 megawatt gas-fired power plant in Wloclawek.

The value of the turn-key investment is estimated at around 1.5 billion zlotys ($447.35 million), and the plant will produce power for sale and to supply the group’s chemical unit, Anwil.

PKN originally intended to select a contractor for Wloclawek by the end of the second quarter. Construction was to commence in 2012 and the power station to start operations in 2015.

“As bidders asked for extra time to revise their offers, we updated the project’s schedule. The choice of a recommended contractor should take place by the end of the third quarter,” PKN said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

“We will make a final update of the investment schedule after we select a general contractor and take into account the work that has to be done by gas and power grid operators,” it said. ($1 = 3.3530 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.