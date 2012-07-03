PKN to pick contractor in Q3 to build power plant

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen said it would pick a general contractor by the end of the third quarter for construction of an up to 500 megawatt gas-fired power plant in Wloclawek.

The value of the turn-key investment is estimated at around 1.5 billion zlotys ($447.35 million), and the plant will produce power for sale and to supply the group’s chemical unit, Anwil.

PKN originally intended to select a contractor for Wloclawek by the end of the second quarter. Construction was to commence in 2012 and the power station to start operations in 2015.

“As bidders asked for extra time to revise their offers, we updated the project’s schedule. The choice of a recommended contractor should take place by the end of the third quarter,” PKN said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

"We will make a final update of the investment schedule after we select a general contractor and take into account the work that has to be done by gas and power grid operators," it said. ($1 = 3.3530 Polish zlotys)