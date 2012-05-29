FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Pension fund seeking PKN Orlen dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warsaw, May 29 (Reuters) - Polish pension fund ING OFE wants refiner PKN Orlen to pay a dividend of 642 million zlotys ($185 million), or 1.5 zlotys per share, from last year’s earnings boosted by the sale of its stake in a cellphone operator, the group said on Tuesday.

PKN’s management wants to retain all of its 2011 profit of 1.39 billion zlotys, boosted by 3.67 billion zlotys from the sale of 25 percent in mobile operator Polkomtel. The company also did not pay a dividend last year.

Poland controls PKN through a 27-percent stake. The treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, has indicated it would not object to PKN’s no-dividend policy, even though it has often pushed other state companies, to pay hefty dividends.

ING OFE has a 5 percent stake in PKN Orlen, which is holding an annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

