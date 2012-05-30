FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKN Orlen cannot afford dividend for now-CEO
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

PKN Orlen cannot afford dividend for now-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PLOCK, Poland, May 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen should retain its 2011 profits to finance investments but in the future will start paying dividends, Chief Executive Officer Jacek Krawiec said on Wednesday.

“In the light of investment challenges mainly in the energy sector and in the shale gas field, the company cannot afford to pay out a dividend yet,” Krawiec told PKN Orlen shareholders meeting. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.