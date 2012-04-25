FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PKN Q1 net profit up 15 pct on financial gains
April 25, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-PKN Q1 net profit up 15 pct on financial gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen, Poland’s top refiner, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset a weaker operational performance.

State-controlled PKN said on Wednesday it earned 1.26 billion zlotys ($396 million), compared with a forecast for 1.04 billion.

First-quarter operating profit was 0.9 billion zlotys, as envisaged in the company’s trading statement last week.

The strengthening of the zloty cut debt costs and helped give a 700 million zloty boost to the valuation of PKN’s oil reserves. But margins fell as the company could not fully pass on the rise in oil prices to clients. ($1 = 3.1817 zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)

