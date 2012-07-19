FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-PKN Q2 operating estimate disappoints on shutdown
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 19, 2012 / 6:57 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-PKN Q2 operating estimate disappoints on shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* PKN sees Q2 EBIT at around PLN 400 mln vs 590 mln in analyst poll

* Market underestimated impact of Lithuanian unit shutdown -analysts (Adds more detail, analyst quote)

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s top oil refiner, PKN Orlen, estimates its second-quarter operating profit fell more than expected due to a maintenance shutdown in its Lithuanian unit, analysts said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 400 million zlotys ($118 million) versus 590 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and against 1.0 billion a year earlier.

“I think the market underestimated the impact of the maintenance shutdown at Orlen Lietuva,” said Wojciech Kozlowski, analyst at Warsaw-based broker Espirito Santo.

PKN’s crude throughput dropped 6 percent year-on-year to 6.4 million tonnes in the second quarter as the shutdown of its Lithuanian refinery for 35 days decreased volume by a third to 1.5 million tonnes.

The group will publish its full results on July 26.

PKN’s shares have gained 11 percent to 37.5 zlotys year-to-date, outperforming Warsaw’s large-cap index WIG20 , which rose 2 percent. ($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.