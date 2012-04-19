PKN sees Q1 operating profit down on margin squeeze

WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen expects its operating profit to fall by a third in the first quarter as a gains related to its required oil reserves failed to erase the effect of lower margins, it said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 0.9 billion zlotys ($282.6 million), as predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The group will publish its full results on April 25. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)