FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKN sees Q1 operating profit down on margin squeeze
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

PKN sees Q1 operating profit down on margin squeeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen expects its operating profit to fall by a third in the first quarter as a gains related to its required oil reserves failed to erase the effect of lower margins, it said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 0.9 billion zlotys ($282.6 million), as predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The group will publish its full results on April 25. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.