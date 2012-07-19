FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKN sees Q2 EBIT fall to $118 mln, below expectations
July 19, 2012 / 5:17 AM / 5 years ago

PKN sees Q2 EBIT fall to $118 mln, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner, PKN Orlen , expects its second-quarter operating profit to fall more than forecast by analysts, it said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 400 million zlotys ($118 million) versus 590 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and against 1.0 billion a year earlier.

The group will publish its full results on July 26. ($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Ron Popeski)

