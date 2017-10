WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen has dropped plans to sell its troubled Lithuanian unit Mazeikiu, PKN’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The management recommendation is to keep increasing Mazeikiu’s value and to not continue the sale process. The supervisory board approved this recommendation yesterday,” Jacek Krawiec told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)