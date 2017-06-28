(Adds prime minister's quote, defence cooperation)
VILNIUS, June 28 A deal between Poland's biggest
oil refiner PKN Orlen and Lithuanian Railways agreed on
Wednesday on new fees for transporting oil products could pave
the way for more cooperation between the two countries on energy
and defence.
PKN's Mazeikiai refinery in Lithuania relies on rail to ship
its products to the Klaipeda oil terminal on the Baltic Sea, a
route of about 250 kilometres (155 miles), but the Polish
company has been at odds with state-run Lithuanian Railways over
transport fees since 2014.
Lithuanian Railways and PKN Orlen have now agreed on new
tariffs for the cargos and to withdraw all litigation concerning
roughly 40 million euros ($45.49 million) in fees unpaid by
Orlen since it rejected a fee increase in 2014, a Lithuanian
Railways spokesman told Reuters.
Under the agreement, PKN Orlen will have to pay only about
half of the debt, head of Lithuanian Railways Mantas Bartuska
said.
"Orlen's troubles were the largest negative factor in our
relationship with Poland," Lithuania's transport minister Rokas
Masiulis said. "As we solved this, we can now expect a
breakthrough in all areas, including in energy security," the
minister, who was in charge of Lithuania's energy security
projects in a previous government, told Reuters.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said the
conflict was "casting a shadow on good relationship between our
countries."
"We have a lot of common projects: the energy projects, like
the synchronization of our energy grid (with continental
Europe), the possible gas link, and then there's also the
strategic defence partnership," Skvernelis said, asked to list
common areas he hopes would be boosted by the agreement.
Poland is the only European Union and NATO member country
which shares a border with the Baltic States, making links
between Poland and Lithuania vital for regional security as well
as energy security.
There are several projects where Lithuania needs to work
with Poland, including an expansion of the electric power link
between the two countries and a synchronisation of the Baltic
countries' energy grid with the rest of continental Europe.
The two countries are also trying to develop a gas pipeline
link.
A source familiar with the matter said the new rail fees
would be more favourable for state-run PKN's Lithuanian
subsidiary Orlen Lietuva and could bring it significant savings
related to fuel transport from its refinery in Mazeikiai,
Lithuania.
"The former agreement did not serve well PKN Orlen and the
railways," head of PKN Orlen Wojciech Jasinski told reporters.
Orlen Lietuva had been a financial burden on its parent. In
2014, PKN wrote down the value of Orlen Lietuva by 4.2 billion
zlotys ($1.13 billion) after the refinery swung into the red. It
returned to black in 2015, making net profit of $237 million in
2015 and $238 million in 2016.
Jasinski said PKN was looking into reversing the writedown,
but could not give a time frame.
"We hope this would go further, some things have to take
place. We are having a discussion with the financial market
regulator on that," he said.
In total, PKN has spent $4 billion on the Mazeikiai
refinery, including the purchase price, since buying a
controlling stake from Russia's Yukos in 2006.
($1 = 3.7289 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8793 euros)
(Reporting By Andrius Sytas. Editing by Jane Merriman)