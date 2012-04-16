FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKN to shut Lithuania refinery for 35-day on Apr 30
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

PKN to shut Lithuania refinery for 35-day on Apr 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, April 16 (Reuters) - Polish oil group PKN Orlen will shut its Orlen Lietuva refinery in Lithuania on April 30 for 35 days of maintenance, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The refinery is going to be shut for the turnaround from April 30 until June 3,” Audrius Stasiulaitis, a spokesman for the refiner told Reuters, adding that the scope of the work will be announced shortly.

The refiner has said before that modernisation of a fluid catalytic cracking unit to increase the refinery’s light product yield will be one of the main tasks of the planned turnaround.

Orlen Lietuva is the second largest refiner in the Polish oil group. It plans to process almost 9 million tonnes of crude in 2012. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

