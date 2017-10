WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen said on Thursday its refining margin rose to $8.5 per barrel in the first 20 days of July from an average of $6.8 per barrel throughout the second quarter.

The Ural-Brent crude price differential stood at $0.0 per barrel versus $2.1 in the April-June period, PKN added. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)