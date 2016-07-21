FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Poland's PKN Q2 net profit rises 18 pct y/y, in line with f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 20 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday an 18-percent rise in its second quarter net profit, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages caused by fire at PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol.

The state-run company reported a bottom line of 1.61 billion zlotys ($406.7 million) compared to 1.58 billion zlotys net profit seen in a Reuters poll.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 2.09 billion zlotys versus 2.03 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.9586 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

