Poland's PKN Q2 net profit rises 18 pct y/y, in line with f'casts

WARSAW, July 20 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday an 18-percent rise in its second quarter net profit, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages caused by fire at PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol.

The state-run company reported a bottom line of 1.61 billion zlotys ($406.7 million) compared to 1.58 billion zlotys net profit seen in a Reuters poll.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 2.09 billion zlotys versus 2.03 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.9586 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)