Poland's PKN Q3 net profit rises 92 pct y/y, more than expected

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third quarter net profit, mainly thanks to inventory gains, the positive effect of FX debt revaluation and insurer payments.

The state-run company reported a bottom line of 1.5 billion zlotys ($381.57 million) compared to 1.4 billion zlotys net profit seen in a Reuters poll and 795 million zlotys reported year earlier.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 1.69 billion zlotys versus 1.49 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.9311 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill)