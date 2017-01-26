FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

Poland's PKN Q4 net at $443 mln, comes above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.79 billion zlotys ($442.58 million) in the last quarter of 2016, which came above forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line at 1.68 billion zlotys compared with 81 million zlotys loss a year ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 2.26 billion zlotys versus 1.80 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 4.0445 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

