FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-PKN posts Q4 net loss on writedowns, sees margins fall
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 23, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-PKN posts Q4 net loss on writedowns, sees margins fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss 276 mln zlotys
    * Loss due to writedown at Czech unit
    * Sees margins down in January

 (Adds detail, background)
    WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen, Poland's top
refiner, has swung to a 276 million zloty ($88 million)
fourth-quarter net loss, hit by a writedown at Czech unit
Unipetrol.
    The state-controlled refiner also said on Wednesday margins
continued to shrink, with its joint model refining margin and
Ural/Brent crude price differential down to $2.9 per barrel this
month. 
    Refiners across Europe are seeing margins squeezed as a
slowdown in demand because a faltering economy has left the
industry with excess capacity.
    PKN's sales in Poland were down because of a drop in fuel
consumption, partly offset by an increase in volumes in Czech
and German markets.
    PKN had said it would post an operating loss of over 700
million after a 4.5 billion Czech crown ($233 million)
impairment charge to reflect the drop in asset values and an
intention to sell some of those assets. 
    On Wednesday, the company said it made a fourth-quarter
operating loss of 738 million zlotys. 
    Before last week's trading statement, analysts had expected
PKN Orlen to post a net profit of 350 million zlotys. The group
earned 619 million zlotys in the 2011 period.
 ($1 = 3.1406 zlotys = 19.2725 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.