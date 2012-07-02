UPDATE 1-TABLE-PKN says June refining margin highest since Sept 2008

(Adds more details, table)

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen said its model refining margin stood at 9.1 dollars per barrel in June, the highest level since September 2008, PKN reported on Monday.

The Ural-Brent crude price differential stood at 1.5 dollars per barrel. In May the margin amounted to 4.9 dollars and the differential at 1.9 dollars.

PKN also said that its refining margin in the whole second quarter stood at 6.8 dollars per barrel versus 3.3 dollars in the previous quarter, while the differential amounted to 2.1 dollars, compared to 1.3 dollars in the January-March period.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Jun May Apr Q2 Brent price avg ($/bl) 94.8 110.2 119.5 108.3 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 1.5 1.9 3.0 2.1 Refining margin ($/bl) 9.1 4.9 6.6 6.8 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 740.0 819.0 765.0 772.0 Average USD/PLN rate 3.43 3.38 3.17 3.33 Average EUR/PLN rate 4.30 4.31 4.18 4.26 (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)