TABLE-PKN Orlen refining margin highest since Jan 2009
#Basic Materials
May 7, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PKN Orlen refining margin highest since Jan 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - The refining margin at PKN Orlen
 rose to $6.6 per barrel in April, the highest level
since January 2009, Poland's top refiner said on Monday.   	
    The Ural-Brent crude price differential was also relatively
high at $3.0 per barrel. In March the margin stood at $2.8 and
the differential at $2.6. 	
   Following is a table with key market data for PKN:     	
                                      Apr       Mar        Feb	
 Brent price avg ($/bl)              119.5     125.3      119.6	
 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl)             3.0       2.6        0.2	
 Refining margin ($/bl)                6.6       2.8        2.4	
 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T)        765.0     700.0      607.0	
 Average USD/PLN rate                  3.1       3.13      3.16	
 Average EUR/PLN rate                  4.1       4.14      4.18 
 	
     Source: PKN Orlen	
	
 (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

