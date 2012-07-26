Polish refiner PKN disappoints with Q2 net loss

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Maintenance shutdown at the Lithuanian unit unexpectedly brought second-quarter net profit at Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen into the red, the state-controlled company said on Thursday.

PKN posted a net loss of 5 million zlotys ($1.44 million) versus expectations for a 187-million zloty profit.

The group said its second-quarter operating profit amounted to 375 million zlotys. Last week it estimated its operating profit fell to around 400 million versus 590 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.4604 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)