Poland's PKO eyes full control of Bank Pocztowy
#Financials
July 12, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 5 years

Poland's PKO eyes full control of Bank Pocztowy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 lender state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy the remaining 75 percent in small-tier Bank Pocztowy from the Polish post as part of a strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska and its 8,300-strong outlet network, daily Parkiet reported.

According to the paper, the stake could be worth around 250-300 million zlotys ($73.5-88 million) - just about the estimated value of the cash-hungry Bank Pocztowy’s initial public offering (IPO), which stalled last year.

“The bank (PKO) made a proposal to Poczta Polska on strategic cooperation in this respect and talks have launched,” Parkiet quoted PKO’s press office response.

Bank Pocztowy had no comment on the issue. ($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
