5 months ago
Poland's PKO mortgage bank plans benchmark eurobond issue
March 7, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 months ago

Poland's PKO mortgage bank plans benchmark eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - PKO Bank Hipoteczny, owned by top Polish lender PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds backed by a portfolio of zloty-denominated mortgages, the bank said on Tuesday.

It said the issue would be worth at least 500 million euros ($529 million) and that it has mandated banks LBBW, PKO BP, Santander, SG CIB, and UniCredit as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe.

"A euro-denominated ... covered bond benchmark transaction backed by Polish PLN-denominated residential mortgage loans will follow, subject to market conditions," PKO Bank Hipoteczny said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9448 euros Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

