Poland's PKO mortgage bank plans benchmark eurobond issue

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - PKO Bank Hipoteczny, owned by top Polish lender PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds backed by a portfolio of zloty-denominated mortgages, the bank said on Tuesday.

It said the issue would be worth at least 500 million euros ($529 million) and that it has mandated banks LBBW, PKO BP, Santander, SG CIB, and UniCredit as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe.

"A euro-denominated ... covered bond benchmark transaction backed by Polish PLN-denominated residential mortgage loans will follow, subject to market conditions," PKO Bank Hipoteczny said in a statement.