Poland's PKO plans 675 mln zlotys dividend from H1 profit
October 2, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's PKO plans 675 mln zlotys dividend from H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP said on Thursday it planned to pay out 675 million zlotys ($205 million) in dividend from the net profit it made in the first half of 2014.

This equals 40.2 percent of the state-run lender’s first-half net profit. PKO said it wanted to include 59.8 percent of the profit as its base capital to secure adequacy levels after its takeover of the local unit of Sweden’s Nordea . (1 US dollar = 3.2984 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

