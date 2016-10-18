Polish supervisor puts new requirement on PKO BP bank for FX mortgages

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland's financial supervisor imposed an additional requirement on Tuesday on PKO BP, the largest bank, asking it to set aside more capital to offset risks from its portfolio of foreign currency mortgages.

"The Polish Financial Supervision Authority imposed on the (PKO) Bank the additional capital requirement covering the risk of the foreign currency mortgage loans for households, at individual level amounting to 0.83 percentage points," PKO said.

PKO said it had earlier put aside capital amounting to 0.76 percentage points of the foreign currency loans portfolio. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)