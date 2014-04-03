FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's largest bank PKO aims for 2014 profit to exceed 2013
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's largest bank PKO aims for 2014 profit to exceed 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest bank PKO BP this year aims to beat 2013 profit helped by growing net interest income and contributions from acquisition Nordea Bank Polska, as well as by economic recovery.

Net profit of the state-controlled lender fell to 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) from 3.7 billion in 2012, reflecting the impact of record-low interest rates.

“We want our profit to be higher than last year,” Zbigniew Jagiello said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily.

“Net interest income dynamics will change (positively) for sure,” he said in the interview.

$1 = 3.0305 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
