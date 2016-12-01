FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PKO says won't pay dividend due to Raiffeisen leasing unit purchase
December 1, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 9 months ago

PKO says won't pay dividend due to Raiffeisen leasing unit purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Poland's largest bank, the state-run PKO BP, said on Thursday that it will not pay out a dividend from its last year's profit because it has finalised the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit.

PKO said in a regulatory statement that will allocate its entire last year profit and unallocated profits from previous years to increase capitals instead of paying out a dividend.

PKO said last month that it agreed to buy Raiffeisen Leasing Polska S.A. for about 200 million euros ($212 million). ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

