Poland to make changes in PKO BP supervisory board -minister

WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s treasury ministry will soon call a shareholders meeting of the country’s largest bank, PKO BP, to introduce changes to the state-controlled lender’s supervisory board, Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Friday.

He said that if the new supervisory board reaches a conclusion that it needs to reshuffle the bank’s management board, then it has the right to do so.

Jackiewicz’s comments come after the country’s ruling party summoned top bank executives, including PKO’s head Zbigniew Jagiello, to explain recent fee increases and warn them they could be acting illegally.

The summoning of Jagiello has led some analysts to factor in a risk that he might be dismissed. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Reporting by Marcin Goettig)