S&P cuts Poland's PKO BP credit rating to BBB+, outlook negative
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts Poland's PKO BP credit rating to BBB+, outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard and Poor’s cut the long-term credit rating of Poland’s largest bank PKO BP to BBB+ from A-, the PKO BP said on Thursday.

The rating outlook is negative, PKO said, adding that bank’s short-term rating has been maintained at A-2.

PKO said that S&P decided that the bank can no longer be classified as a government related entity, which weighed on PKO’s credit profile, while at the same time stated that it could still receive government support because its systemic importance.

PKO said that S&P has decided to attach a negative outlook to the rating because of the expected implementation of a new European Union directive on resolution, which would limit the possibility of obtaining state support by the bank. (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
