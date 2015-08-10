UPDATE 1-Poland's PKO posts lower Q2 profit but beats expectations

(Adds more details, comments and background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Polish lender PKO BP reported a 18-percent fall in second-quarter net profit hurt by record-low rates but the result beat expectations with helped partly by a lower rise in costs, analysts said.

Poland’s biggest bank said on Monday its net profit stood at 703 million zlotys ($183.99 million), beating the 644 million expected by analysts.

“The result is pretty good, mainly due to the commission result, and a lower-than-expected increase in costs, as well as solid net interest income,” said Marta Jeewska-Wasilewska, an analyst at brokerage Wood & Co.

“The fee and commission result is solid, partially because of the renegotiation of the deals with credit card organizations (after credit card fee cuts),” said Michal Sobolewski, an analyst at brokerage BOS.

The shares opened up 1.6 percent, outperforming the main bourse index WIG20 which was up 0.6 percent.

Moreover results, analysts are watching what policymakers decide regarding Swiss-franc-denominated mortgages.

Last week the parliament approved a draft law that envisages conversion of such mortgages into zlotys at lenders’ expense.

“This casts a shadow over the whole banking sector,” BOS’ Sobolewski said.

Since the beginning of the year, state-controlled PKO’s market capitalisation has fallen by almost a quarter to $8.8 billion.