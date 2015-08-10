FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland's PKO posts lower Q2 profit but beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's PKO posts lower Q2 profit but beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details, comments and background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Polish lender PKO BP reported a 18-percent fall in second-quarter net profit hurt by record-low rates but the result beat expectations with helped partly by a lower rise in costs, analysts said.

Poland’s biggest bank said on Monday its net profit stood at 703 million zlotys ($183.99 million), beating the 644 million expected by analysts.

“The result is pretty good, mainly due to the commission result, and a lower-than-expected increase in costs, as well as solid net interest income,” said Marta Jeewska-Wasilewska, an analyst at brokerage Wood & Co.

“The fee and commission result is solid, partially because of the renegotiation of the deals with credit card organizations (after credit card fee cuts),” said Michal Sobolewski, an analyst at brokerage BOS.

The shares opened up 1.6 percent, outperforming the main bourse index WIG20 which was up 0.6 percent.

Moreover results, analysts are watching what policymakers decide regarding Swiss-franc-denominated mortgages.

Last week the parliament approved a draft law that envisages conversion of such mortgages into zlotys at lenders’ expense.

“This casts a shadow over the whole banking sector,” BOS’ Sobolewski said.

Since the beginning of the year, state-controlled PKO’s market capitalisation has fallen by almost a quarter to $8.8 billion.

$1 = 3.8209 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.