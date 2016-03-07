UPDATE 1-Poland's PKO 2015 net falls 20 pct but above forecasts

* 2015 net profit at PKO falls 20 pct y/y

* Bank suffered by smaller peer’s bankruptcy, low rates

* Net profit in Q4 alone at 444 mln zlotys (Adds details)

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - Top Polish bank PKO BP on Monday reported a 20 percent fall in 2015 net profit hurt by payments it had to make into Poland’s bank guarantee and creditors’ support funds.

The state-controlled lender said net profit fell to 2.6 billion zlotys ($661 million), slightly above the 2.53 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Last year was, on the one hand, a time of stable GDP growth, driven mainly by domestic demand, which bolstered lending,” the bank’s chief executive said in a letter to shareholders.

“On the other hand ...the sector paid the cost of the first bankruptcy of a co-operative bank in 15 years,” he said.

Last year saw a collapse of SK Bank, which had about 3.5 billion zlotys in assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to cover the liabilities of failed peers.

Low interest rates and a new bank asset tax have also weighed on Polish lenders.

“The results is higher than expected due to a lower effective tax rate and lower risk costs,” said Kamil Stolarski, analyst at Haitong Bank.

“Now the key issues are the dividend - whether the bank will pay it and how much - and the bank’s expectations regarding the loan portfolio in the banking tax environment,” Stolarski said.

PKO said its fourth-quarter net fell to 444 million zlotys from 723 million a year earlier. Analysts expected a net of 369 million.