UPDATE 1-Polish bank PKO's profit hit by record-low interest rates
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish bank PKO's profit hit by record-low interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds net interest income, annual profit)

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender by assets, PKO BP, reported on Monday a 17-percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit as record-low central bank interest rates ate into its profit margin.

The state-controlled bank said net profit was 723 million zlotys ($183.16 million) in the quarter compared with 679 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The profitability of Poland’s banks has been hurt by the central bank’s decision to cut rates to an all-time low of 2 percent last year. In addition, parliament demanded that lenders cut credit card fees.

PKO’s net interest income fell by almost 6 percent to 1.865 billion zlotys in the fourth quarter. In March the central bank cut rates by another 50 basis points in a move that has further hit lenders’ profits.

PKO’s annual 2014 net profit rose by just under 1 percent to 3.25 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9474 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
